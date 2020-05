News784 was informed of a murder in the Richland Park community on the afternoon of Friday 29th May 2020.

According to the information a young child died after receiving chop wounds. Another individual has been rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital with injuries.

The alleged killer is now in police custody and has been identified as T Zan Phillips. He was taken away by members of the Rapid Response Unit.

This is breaking news, we will update.