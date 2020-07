PRESS RELEASE REOPENING OF SCHOOLS

Parents, guardians and other stakeholders are advised that all schools under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, National Reconciliation and Information will reopen for the 2020/2021 academic year as follows:

Date Activities

August 17-21, 2020 Professional Development Week

(National Professional Development for all Teachers – ICT in Teaching and Learning)

August 31, 2020 Commencement of 2020/2021 Academic Year (15 weeks)