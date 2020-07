(PRESS RELEASE) – Members of BRAGSA have been put on standby for the next 78 hours.

This comes on the heels of an Emergency Meeting that was called by the management of BRAGSA in preparation of hurricane Gonzalo.

As part of the First Responders team, BRAGSA will be responsible for the clearing of roads, and the cleaning of drains

island-wide.

All essential workers of BRAGSA have been placed on alert.