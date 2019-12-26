Boris Johnson And Girlfriend Will Celebrate New Years Day In Mustique

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds ‘will jet to Mustique to see in the New Year and belatedly celebrate election victory on Caribbean island’

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds will be staying with the Von Bismark family – who are descended from the first German chancellor Otto Von Bismark – in the new year, according to the Times.

Known for its white-sand beaches, the exclusive island in the archipelago nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines is a favourite of the rich and famous, with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger owning property on the island.

Johnson arrived in St Lucia on his way to Mustique this Afternoon.