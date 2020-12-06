Bloody Saturday In St Vincent ! 1 Killed, 3 Shot And Injured

One man was killed, while three others were shot and injured In what could be described as Bloody Saturday In St Vincent.

Police are now investigating the death of 21yro Malachi Cyrus who was shot and killed on Saturday night in Largo Height.

According to information Cyrus was shot and killed at about 9.05 pm.

In another incident, this time on Saturday morning, three persons were shot and left with injuries. This incident took place in the parking lot of Envy Night club in Arnos vale.

This shooting according to reports was carried out by a lone gunman. Among the victims was a nurse who was shot in the leg, and a businessman who was wounded in both arms.

Two of the victims are currently at the hospital in stable condition, while the third person is said to be in critical condition.

The third victim was shot in the chest and stomach according to information obtained.

The gun violence which left one dead and three injured took place in less than 24 hours. Police are investigating both incidents.