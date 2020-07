The Biabou Early Childhood Learning Center is currently 75% completed.

The Interior and Exterior walls are being painted, the perimeter fencing walls are progressing.

Windows and doors along with tiling will begin next week.

It is hoped that the project will be completed by end of July early August, 2020.

The playground facilities are being imported.

Some 30-40 children will be enrolled for the reopening of school in September 2020 .