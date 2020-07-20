As Second Wave Takes Hold SVG Now Has 21 Active Cases

SIX (6) NEW COVID CASES Si Vincent and the Grenadines recorded six (6) new COVID-19 cases. with the receipt of results from the CARPHA Public Health Lab late this evening.

Four (4) of the cases are from the AA 945 flight which arrived on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from Miami.

One case is a Vincentian returning home from Antigua and one was found on exit screening for a Vincentian who visited briefly from Barbados.

The process of informing and contact tracing has commenced. St. Vincent and the Grenadines therefore currently has twenty-one (21) active COVID-I9 cases.

A total of (50) confirmed COVID-19 cases with twenty-nine (29) recoveries and zero (0) deaths.

The importance of strict compliance to all quarantine and isolation orders is paramount. It is only by complying with these orders and the use of masks in public spaces that the spread of COVID-19 can be controlled in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.