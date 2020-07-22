Argyle RC Primary School Records 100 Percent Pass At CPEA

Argyle RC Primary School recorded a 100 per cent pass at CPEA, the 3 top students are all males. The top performer is Rjay Brooker, he came 9th for boys and 24 overall with an average of 93.60.

The principal of the Argyle RC Primary Mrs Veronica Cain told News784 they weren’t expecting 100% pass, but the students stepped up when it mattered most.

‘The online classes that were done during the lockdown proved to be effective; thus, I must commend the parents for making sure that the students were involved in the online classes”.

“Also, I would like to commend the teachers Mrs Verona Francois and Kimique Mr Allen, who during the lockdown were able to distribute practice papers for all of the students. Also, special mention must be made of Ms Akisha Ambris who worked with the Social Studies project”.

The Principal further congratulated all of the students.

“As you go to your various secondary schools I want you to take the Argyle R.C Primary school motto with you, “Perseverance Leads to Success”

One student told News784 that preparation for CPEA was not hard.

“I had to make a strict study schedule but also had lots of rest. I had lots of confidence in myself, as well as my parents, family and teachers, and I just want to say thank you to all of the people who believed in me”.

Another student told News784: “My future goals are to have a complete education and to become a pilot”.