American Airlines To Resume Service Into SVG On July 4th

The Dallas base American Airlines is set to resume service into St Vincent and the Grenadines on July 4th 2020.

The Airline temporarily placed a ban on all flights to the island base in response to the COVID -19 situation around the globe.

According to the airline’s website, the flight would leave Miami at 11.06 am and arrive in SVG at 2.57 pm, the basic economy roundtrip would cost US$525.

American has been struggling to keep afloat and was granted a US government bailout. American Airlines said it would receive $5.8 billion as part of the deal, with more than $4 billion in the form of grants and the remaining $1.7 billion as a low-interest loan.

The airline also plans to apply for a nearly $4.8 billion loan from the department under the loan provision of the legislation.