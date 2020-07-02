American Airlines Miami To SVG Flight For 18th July Has 3 Seats Left

The Dallas base American Airlines is set to resume service into St Vincent and the Grenadines on July 18th, 2020.

The Airline temporarily placed a ban on all flights to the island base in response to the COVID -19 situation around the globe.

According to the airline’s website, the flight would leave Miami at 9.31 am and arrive in SVG at 1.09 pm.

American has been struggling to keep afloat and was granted a US government bailout. American Airlines said it would receive $5.8 billion as part of the deal, with more than $4 billion in the form of grants and the remaining $1.7 billion as a low-interest loan.