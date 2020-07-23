All Persons Entering Hurricane Shelters Must Wear Face Mask

In preparation for the passage of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Gonzalo on Saturday 25th July 2020, Prime Minister Dr Gonsalves said in a broadcast to the nation that he met will all stakeholders today, they were told to put all systems in place in the event of an impact.

The Prime Minister said all persons entering the emergency shelters must wear a face mask, as all protocols will be in place.

Gonsalves said while this science is not always accurate it is his responsibility to disseminate what the forecasters are advising.