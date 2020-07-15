Air Canada Resumes Service To St Vincent On July 23rd

Air Canada which suspended flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines on March 26th due to the Covid-19 pandemic will resume service on July 23rd 2020.

In the wake of the federal government’s global travel advisory on COVID- 19, Air Canada temporarily suspended flights to a number of destinations including SVG.

The airline said it will continue to monitor the situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada, and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule going forward.

Air Canada operates two flights into St Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursdays and Sundays respectively out of Pearson International Airport in Toronto.