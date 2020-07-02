Additional Space For Vendors In Kingstown

The beautification and cleanup of the city of Kingstown are slowly gathering momentum.

The unsightly wall of the Customs Warehouse in Upper Kingstown was pressure-washed on Saturday, June 27, 2020, removing all the dirt and grime accumulated over many years.

On Sunday 28th the painting of the walls began and was completed on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

With the completion of the painting and the relocation of vendors into the Vendors Space, Kingstown will take on a new look, as the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to implement plans to make Kingstown a much more pleasant place to conduct business for both citizens and visitors alike.