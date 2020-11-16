Active COVID-19 cases in SVG now down to one

Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now down to one. This is according to the most recent COVID-19 update dashboard released by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

SVG has recorded a total of 78 COVID-19 cases; the majority of these cases have been imported.

77 persons in total have been full recoveries from COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. There have been zero COVID-19 deaths recorded.

8,293 individuals have been tested for the virus, to date. As of the latest update, there are no test results currently pending.