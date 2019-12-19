ACE Hardware opens new retail outlet in Pembroke

ACE Hardware, one of the brands under the Coreas Hazells Inc umbrella on Wednesday opened its third location in Pembroke.

The new store ACE 3 Xpress is the company’s first retail outlet to open on the Leeward side of the island.

The store will carry general hardware supplies including full paint mixing services as well as household and auto supplies.

The store will be managed by Raphael Barbour who last week was one of the company’s employees celebrating 10 Years of Service at the Coreas Hazells Long Service Awards. Mr. Barbour, is known to many in the building community as a Project Manager on the company’s Home Solutions Team and brings with him a wealth of knowledge in the area of hardware and construction.

“It has been an honour to have been given the opportunity to lead the team who will operate at our new retail location” Mr. Barbour commented, he went on to add “Along with Mrs. Shanet Brewster, our second in command, and all members of staff we look forward to serving all of our customers in our new community.

Thank you to our entire management team for entrusting us with this responsibility and to all of our Coreas Hazells colleagues for their support, special thanks to our Purchasing and Inventory Team and especially our IT team without whom none of this would be possible”

“Coreas Hazells prides itself in providing quality products and services and most importantly first-class customer service” said Mr. Joel Providence, Managing Director of Coreas Hazells Inc.

“We have recently opened a new office in Bequia in order to better serve the needs of our customers on that island and our new store in Pembroke is part of our vision to continue to be the nationwide leader in the Building Supplies industry.

We look forward to serving the residents along the Leeward side of the island and we will continue to find new ways to improve our products and services in the future”

ACE 3 Xpress, is located along the Leeward Highway. Its opening hours will be 9am – 6pm, Monday to Friday, 9am – 1pm on Saturday and 9am to midday on Sundays. For more information about ACE 3 Xpress, please call us at 452-6220.