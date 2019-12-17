ACCP-MOTOROLA AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS TO THREE STUDENTS

Telecommunications Company Motorola in partnership with the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) has award three (3) scholarships to children of three (3) Police Officers. The scholarship recipients are Jada Swift, Jodisha Ross and Aaliyah John. Each recipient was awarded the sum of ECC $ 8,186.47 each.

The announcement of the scholarships was made by current president of the ACCP, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John during the hosting of the Police Carolling Contest 2019. Commissioner John disclosed that the scholarships are available to children of police officers and children of the members of the administrative staff who are assigned to the Police Department.

He disclosed that for 2019, Motorola has distributed a total of thirty (30) scholarships. He thanked Motorola for donating the scholarships to all of the ACCP countries including St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The scholarship fund is in its eleventh (11) year and has provided financial resources to over one hundred young people in the twenty-five (25) nation grouping to pursue or continue their college or university studies in targeted fields of study which includes engineering., communications, marketing, finance, human resource management, criminology and forensic science.