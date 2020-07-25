A FLOOD-WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR SVG

Issued: 8:00 a.m. Saturday, 25th July , 2020.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is moving over the extreme Southern Caribbean and at 8:00 a.m. was centered near 10.3N 59.8 W, 190 miles (305 km) south-south-east of the Southern Grenadine Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65km/h), with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center. The system continues to move towards the west to west-northwest at 18 mph (30 km/h).

“Gonzalo” remains poorly organized with the forecast track further south of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Consequently, storm-force sustained winds no longer pose a threat to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. However, occasional gusty winds (Not storm-force strength), especially near showers, will continue into Sunday. Pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain, and thunderstorm activity will persist into tomorrow. Rainfall accumulations of up to 3 inches (75 mm) are possible by Sunday morning.

Therefore, A Flood Watch is now in effect until 6 am, Sunday 26th July 2020. Residents and motorist in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should continue to exercise caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable, and there exists the possibility of flash-floods during the watch period.

Large easterly swells of 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 feet) are forecast to accompany the system. Low-lying coastlines around the islands will be particularly vulnerable at times of high tide. Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can be expected and will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators and fishermen. The high surf advisory and small craft Warning remain in effect.

This is the final advisory on Tropical Storm Gonzalo.