77 Vincentians Leave For Canadian Farm Workers Program

77 more Vincentian workers will travel to Canada to join the 248 already there on the Farm Workers Program.

The workers left on Thursday 16th July, include eight women, and make up the fourth batch from St Vincent and the Grenadine to travel to Canada this year under the programme.

This will bring the total number of Vincentians on the program to 325, 133 short of the 458 farmers requested by Canadian farmers this year.

A progress report from the Eastern Caribbean Liaison Service in Canada said in 2019, remittances from Vincentians on the Canadian farm workers’ programme amounted to EC$12.9 million, the most for any country in the Eastern Caribbean.