(5) Days Mandatory Quarantine For All Arriving AA Passengers From July 18th

In view of the significant number of new COVID-19 cases related to AA 945 on Saturday II, and the worsening situation relative to COVID-I9 in the United States of America, especially Miami, Florida. the origin of the AA 945, the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee has amended the arrival protocol with immediate effect.

As of Saturday, July 18, all passengers arriving on AA 945 from Miami International Airport will be subject to five (5) days mandatory quarantine.

Passengers who arrive without a PCR result will have a PCR test done at the AIA. A second PCR test may be done between day 5 and day 7 to determine the further continuation of quarantine.

Port Health Officers will make the final determination

The public is reminded that persons are placed in quarantine for stipulated periods based on their ongoing possibility of being COVID-19 positive, even after a previous negative COVID- 19 result.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee urges all Vincentians to be aware of their health and to report any feelings of being unwell to health care providers.

Everyone must remain vigilant. comply with quarantine and isolation orders and all of the recommendations issued, relative to COVID-19.

Adherence to the recommendations for the conduct of mass gatherings, especially the smart use of masks, keeping a registry of persons attending events and hand hygiene, are extremely important as more persons from countries with active COVID-I9 community spread, arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.