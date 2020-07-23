35 Year Old Female Of Fairbaine Pasture Shot Dead

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Koreen Latham Charles, 35yrs Port Officer of Fairbaine Pasture which occurred on 23.07.2020.

According to investigation, the police was informed of a female in distress in the community of Fairbaine Pasture with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about her body.

She was subsequently rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) to seek medical attention but later succumbed to her injuries.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Police are therefore seeking the assistance of the public in obtaining any information that will lead to the apprehension and prosecution of the offender(s) in this matter.

Persons with information are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at 1-784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200 or any police officer or police station they are comfortable with. All information will be dealt with confidentially. Investigations are ongoing.