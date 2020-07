Three hundred & forty-seven (347) students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are set to receive monetary assistance from the government on Monday (July 6).

Students entering Grade 3 for the upcoming school term will receive $350 cash and a book certificate valued at $290, while students entering Grade 4 are set to get $350 cash as well as a $330 book certificate.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced this on Radio on Wednesday (July 1).