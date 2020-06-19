(3) unclaimed goats in custody – owners ask to contact CID

Members of the general public are asked to note that three (3) unclaimed goats were brought to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Kingstown on 18.06.2020. The owners are asked to go to Criminal Investigations Department to identify and claim the goats.

(2)

A wallet containing an SVG Identification Card bearing the name Steven Anthony Dave Roberts and receipts was found at the Grenadines Wharf, Kingstown and brought to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Kingstown. The bearer of the items is asked to go to the Criminal Investigations Department to claim.