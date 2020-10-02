22 Vincentians Complete Canadian Farm Workers Training Program

Twenty-two Vincentians hoping to be part of the Canadian migrant farmworkers’ programme are now better equipped to perform their duties once accepted.

The training included several workshops on ethics, conflict resolution and group dynamics, among other topics. Also included was a session on the Canadian migrant farmworkers’ programme legal contract and practicals at the Orange Hill Biotechnology Institute.

Training officer at the Labour Department Ademola Williams said that training is recurring for all potential farmworkers, but the most recent classes were a bit different than the others as they added several new dimensions.

Currently, over 325 Vincentians are employed on farms throughout Canada. In 2019, Vincentians working with the Canadian migrant farmworkers’ programme sent home EC$12.9 million in remittances.