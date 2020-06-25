2000 tablets arriving in SVG this week

Two thousand digital tablets are expected to arrive in SVG this week, adding to the 1,000 tablets already on island.

This is an effort by the Government of St.Vincent and the Grenadines equip more students with the necessary devices that will facilitate the online learning which is being forced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The intention is to provide all of the nation’s approximately 30,000 students with tablets, beginning with the senior forms of secondary schools.

The government will also be providing Wifi in some cases, as about only one quarter of households on in the country have wireless Internet capabilities.

COVID-19 has forced the prolonged closure of schools here and worldwide, forcing teachers and students into online courses.