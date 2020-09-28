2 Vincentians And A Grenadian Health Official Charged

According to information reaching the Grenada Informer, some four separate operations were carried out resulting in the seizure of close to one hundred and fifty pounds of marijuana in addition to cash amounting to $19, 200.00.

A female employee of the Ministry of Health is among five Grenadians and two Vincentians slapped with drug-related charges in series of drug operations carried out by members of the Drug Squad and Special Branch throughout mainland Grenada and the sister isle of Carriacou in the last two weeks.

The operation, which resulted in the arrest and subsequent charges laid against the Ministry of Health worker took place last Wednesday in the Village of Belle View in St David’s when their vehicle registration PAU 64 was intercepted by officers attached to the Drug Squad.

Sources told the Informer that during the operation, the ministry employee who goes by the name of Kalisha Beausudel of Mt Moritz in St George’s was occupying the driver’s seat of the vehicle, the other occupant was Raphael Patterson of Mt. Gay also in St George.

A search carried out on the vehicle unearthed some eight pounds of marijuana with a street value of $15,786.00.

Both individuals were charged with trafficking a controlled drug.

In other operations, officers attached to the Sauteurs Police Station last Friday discovered two bags weighing 119 pounds of compressed marijuana hidden in a culvert in the Levera area in St Patrick’s. The value of the drug was placed at $269, 892.00. No arrest was made however, the police are continuing investigations.

In another operation carried out last Thursday in the Westerhall Point area, a silver Lexus was intercepted. According to information reaching the Grenada Informer, occupying that vehicle were two brothers, Ronel and Roger Frederick. Some seventeen pounds of marijuana was discovered during a search of the vehicle. The value of the drug was placed at $38, 566.00. Both men were charged with trafficking a controlled drug.

On the sister isle of Carriacou, last Friday officers attached to the Special Branch were again called into action intercepting a boat coming from Grenada with four individuals; two Grenadians and two Vincentians.

Sources said one of the Vincentians Romando Clarke of Lowmans Windwards St. Vincent was carrying some nineteen thousand dollars for which he was unable to account.

He appeared before the Carriacou Magistrate Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to a charge of money laundering. He was fined $7,500.00 to be paid forthwith failure to which he will spend one year in prison. The money found on him was also confiscated by the state. (Grenada Informer)