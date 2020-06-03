10 Turkish Citizens Repatriated From SVG, 34 Nationals To Return Home Today

UPDATE BY MINISTER OF HEALTH LUKE BROWNE

34 Vincentians are due to return to SVG today via a chartered flight from the United Kingdom – 29 persons from a cruise ship located in Europe and 5 other individuals.

Grade 5 students returned to classes today for most primary schools.

SVG continues to facilitate the repatriation of foreign nationals to their respective home countries subject to the observance of health protocols: the government assisted with the repatriation of 10 Turkish Nationals via a charter flight from the AIA a few weeks ago and a similar flight for British citizens has been organized to take place in the period June 3-5.

I would like to congratulate the SVG Cricket Association on the successful hosting of the VPL, and for giving me the opportunity to return from the cricket field. J

FLOW is making a further donation of personal protective equipment and communication services to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment

We will beat this coronavirus pandemic together. Our faith will see us through. This could be our finest hour as a nation. Thank you.