Latest Police Report On Persons Arrested And Charged

(PRESS RELEASE) – On 4.12.2020, Police arrested and charged Mickel Laidlow, a 28 year old Vendor of Old Montrose with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to investigations, about 4:00am on 4.12.2020 the Accused allegedly had in his possession a homemade firearm and one (1) round of 12 gauge ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

The Accused man appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charges and pleaded not guilty. Bail was granted to him in the sum of $15,000.00 with one (1) surety. He was ordered to surrender all travel documents and report to Central Police Station every Mondays and Thursdays between the hours 6am and 6pm. He was also placed on curfew from 7am – 6am. The matter was adjourned to 7.01.21.

(2)

Police have arrested and charged Hayden Nanton, 37 year old Labourer of Dickson Village with the offence of wounding on 6.12.2020.

According to investigations, about 1:50pm on 24.10.2020 the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 46 year old Farmer of the same address by cutting him about his head with a chain saw. The incidents occurred at Cane End.

The Accused man is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

(3)

Police have arrested and charged Kimolorn Spencer, 32 year old Farmer of Green Hill with wounding on 5.12.2020.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly wounded a 43 year old self employed resident of Redemption Sharpes by striking him to his head with a brick. The incidents occurred at Redemption Sharpes about 9:45pm on 28.10.2020

The Accused man appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charge and pleaded not guilty. Station bail is to continue. The matter was transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court and adjourned to 1.02.21