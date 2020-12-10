KYLE EDWARDS Re-Signed For 2021 USL Championship season

KYLE EDWARDS – Rio Grande Valley FC announced on Monday it had re-signed forward Kyle Edwards for the 2021 USL Championship season.

The St. Vincent and Grenadines native made 11 appearances while earning five starts during his first professional campaign this past season. Edwards finished the 2020 season with three consecutive goals in the final three matches of the campaign – beginning with the 6th-minute tally in the Toros’ 4-2 victory against OKC Energy FC on October 3.

The 23-year-old brings international experience to the Toros with 15 senior caps for the St. Vincent and Grenadines National Team. Edwards debuted in a 4-0 win over Anguilla on Sept. 5, 2014 in the Caribbean Cup Qualification tournament.

The forward finished with a game-winning assist in his last appearance with the National Team, a 1-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on Aug. 11, 2019.