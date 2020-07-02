This is the ideal penis size to make women climax: survey

– Bigger is better — to a point.

In findings that will no doubt make well-endowed millennials rejoice, 8 inches is the optimal penis size when it comes to making women orgasm, according to a survey by dating site Big One. The same survey showed that climax-inducing capabilities drop off dramatically in anything bigger than 9 inches.

Or as Big One so eloquently puts it, “Size does matter, but bigger is not always better.”

To “compare orgasm success rate with penis size,” the self-proclaimed “large penis dating site” surveyed 4,761 women across their entire network spanning general, casual dating and other niches. They asked the survey participants about the last time they had sex, how big their partner’s unit was and if they achieved “orgasm via penetration.”

The randy research — which displayed the juicy results on a cucumber diagram — found that 8-inch penises induced orgasms at a 44% success rate. Coming in second was 9 inches — nearly the height of a bowling pin — with a 42% success rate.

However, don’t feel bad if you’re not blessed with such proportions, because pleasure-causing potential plummets sharply with anything longer.

According to the sexperiment, both 11-inch whoppers and 4-inch willies help women climax at the same success rate: a mere 30% of the time. (One wonders if the phallic findings hold true for Jonah Falcon, whose manhood is the world’s largest at a mammoth 13.5 inches.)

And skill is just as important as size, per the research.

The study found that 3-inchers (which is the threshold for a “micro-penis”) aid orgasm in a quarter of women while “more than 1 in 10 men with 1 inch still hit the spot.” Not to mention that a large number of survey participants deemed girth to be crucial when it comes to experiencing rapture in the sack.

Nonetheless, the penis-measuring research is not an exact science. “These are averages, and there will always be exceptions,” writes Big One. “If he doesn’t measure up, he can still deliver, and equally, if he’s massive, he can still disappoint!” (NY POST)