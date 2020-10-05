Saint Lucia takes extreme measures to prevent dengue fever

(Prensa Latina) – The Government of Saint Lucia has taken extreme health measures, after some 503 cases of dengue fever were reported in the country, local media reported on Monday.

According to The Voice, most patients are from the northern region of the country, from the areas of Castries, Bexon and Central Babonneau.

So far, 53% of patients are men, and the hardest hit age group is that of 5-15 years, accounting for 39% of all cases. The number of inpatients increased to 128.

St. Lucia Time reported that four serotypes of dengue fever, a disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, are circulating in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare of Saint Lucia has taken actions nationwide to reduce and control the spreading of dengue fever, including more public education, cleaning campaigns and inspections to facilities.