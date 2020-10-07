Chinese Robot Performs Bladder Surgery Using 5G

(TELESUR) – So far China has built more than 500,000 5G base stations and 100 million networked devices.

A Chinese medical team has performed a remote radical cystectomy on a patient 3,000 kilometers away with the help of a domestically-developed surgical robot using 5G.

Professor Niu Haitao with the Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University completed the laparoscopic radical cystectomy by operating China’s newest-generation surgical robot Micro Hand’s master console to control its arms in the operating room in the Xixiu District Hospital in Anshun in Guizhou Province.

The robot accurately repeated the doctor’s movements, removing the lesions in the targeted area. At the same time, the application of holographic projection technology enabled Niu to interact with the patient and medical staff with almost no time lag.

The patient was diagnosed with bladder cancer three months ago and was in dire need of surgery after the condition suddenly exacerbated. The entire operation was carried out smoothly with no apparent bleeding or other complications.