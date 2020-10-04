BVI: Men told to test for breast cancer

(BVI NEWS) – With reports of males in the territory being diagnosed with breast cancer, Minister for Health Carvin Malone is urging both men and women to screen for the fatal illness annually.

Malone’s appeal comes at the commencement of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is celebrated in October.

He said: “In the BVI, we have had a high rate of cancer, especially breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men. We have also had some instances of breast cancer in men in the BVI. We have had four cases with only one survival.”

“So during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, my hope is that each and every one of you will have your annual physicals, have your annual mammograms and that includes men as well. Men must be mindful to get your colonoscopy done, especially if you are over the age of 45,” Malone state

Victims of the disease to be remembered

During this month, emphasis will be placed on remembering persons who won their battle against the disease as well as those who are presently still fighting and the persons who succumbed while battling, the minister said.

“Breast Cancer Awareness month serves to bring our focus not only about breast cancer, but all the different types of cancers that have affected and continue to affect the health of our people,” he added.

Persons encouraged to join CHIP

The Health Minister further urged residents to get on board with the Complete Health Improvement Programme (CHIP) which is being led by his ministry.

“We here at the ministry are pulling out all the stops to ensure that persons from across the territory become involved and are trained in this Complete Health Improvement Programme with the long term aim of improving the health of our citizens and reducing the growing occurrences of cancer cases in the Virgin Islands,” he said.

The theme for this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month is ‘Believe There Is Hope for a Cure’.