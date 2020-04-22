23 million people, 6 deaths: How Taiwan tackled the COVID-19 crisis

(THE STAR) – While most of the world continues to be shut down during the pandemic, in Taiwan, it’s a different story. Their physical distancing measures are strict but, by and large, Taiwanese society continues to function, as businesses and schools remain open.

The tiny island-state off the coast of China currently has less than 500 confirmed cases and deaths are in the single digits due to COVID-19, making it one of the best-case scenarios in the world. Taiwan’s coronavirus approach is one of the most aggressive in the world—early testing, months before a pandemic was declared, strict quarantining measures and most controversially, using data to track its citizens and suspected cases.

Adrian Cheung talks to Nick Zarowny, a Canadian who’s lived in Taiwan for 20 years, for a view of what life is like for many residents. That’s followed by an interview with Dr. Jason Wang of Stanford University School of Medicine, who has published a paper on the aggressive approach Taiwan has taken—and whether we could take those same measures in Canada and around the world.