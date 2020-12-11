GUYANA: Cops escape after attempts made to burn down station

Cops escape unhurt after attempts made to burn down the Arakaka Police Outpost

(Inews Guyana) – Police are investigating an alleged attempt to commit arson on the Arakaka Police Outpost in North West District.

The incident occurred at around 02:30hrs today.

Reports are that the Subordinate Officer along with other ranks were performing duties in the Enquiries Office when they heard a loud explosion.

The cops simultaneously noticed a huge blaze to the front door of the building.

As such, they immediately sprung into action and managed to extinguish the fire.

Further checks disclosed that the front door of the building was scorched and a partly burnt bottle was at the front door.

They made further checks around the building but no one was seen around the area.

According to the Guyana Police Force, no one was injured during the incident.

Investigations by the Guyana Police force and the Guyana Fire Service have commenced.