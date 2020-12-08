Gonsalves calls for deepening of the UN – African Union Alliance

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called for a further deepening of the strategic partnership between the United Nations and the African Union.

“Indeed, no country is an island unto itself, and our contemporary threats to international peace and security can only be solved through collective action and solidarity.

To this end, we encourage a further deepening of the strategic partnership between the United Nations and the African Union to fashion comprehensive developmental, and reparatory, solutions to the main causes of insecurity, inclusive of those grounded in historical wrongs committed against our global African civilization.” Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also spoke of the tangible benefits of the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union.