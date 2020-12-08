Gonsalves Address SVG’s New Arrangements For LIAT

Following news that LIAT on Saturday had suspended its service to SVG and Barbados while it awaited approval from the relevant authorities in both countries and comments from the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne, this country’s Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on radio addressed the situation.

“You cannot, however, return an airline like that. There are a number of things that have to be put in place administratively.” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister noted that there is difference between the LIAT that had been previously approved and the LIAT that is now currently in operation.

“Remember there is LIAT 1974 limited and LIAT 1974 limited in administration, there is a legal process that must happen. Shareholders now don’t have anything to do with LIAT, there’s no independent management, there’s just a court appointed administrator.”

“The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines welcomes LIAT 1974 Limited In administration to fly here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, no question about that. As we have the open skies for all Caribbean airlines. We are the drivers under the multilateral air services agreement, MASA.