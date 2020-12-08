FedEx driver shot in back while making delivery in Brooklyn

(WABC) — Police released disturbing video of the FedEx driver who was shot in the back while delivering packages in New York City Monday.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted the surveillance video footage of the shooting.

Police say the delivery service driver was shot in the back at the Van Dyke Houses on Dumont Avenue and Powell Street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.

The male victim was seen going into the building to make a delivery when as he exited, the 44-year-old was shot at close range.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. Authorities say it appears to be a targeted shooting, but the incident is currently under investigation.

New York City is about to hit a dangerous 14-year high in shootings this year.

On Tuesday, NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the increase of gun violence should make New Yorkers stop and pause.

“We had nine shootings across NYC yesterday, last year that would have been a full week, we had a FedEx driver in uniform shot in Brooklyn,” Shea said. “Every metric we are seeing is disturbing.”

He said officers are making gun arrests, but days later suspects are released from custody and back on the street.