TIPS & TRICKS FOR OPTIMIZED YOUTUBE MARKETING

Today we dedicate ourselves to the (still) second largest social media platform and number 1, especially for B2B content, in terms of moving image communication – YouTube. In the following article we give effective tips & tricks for a successful placement of your audiovisual storytelling and your optimized Youtube marketing to get more YouTube subscribers. We show you how you can use a few tricks to give your channel new attention impulses and your video content to gain more visibility, clicks and interaction.

TIP 1 – ORGANIC CONTENT COMES BEFORE PAID

A good 99 out of 100 minutes of top-viewed video content on Youtube is organic and ‘Non Paid‘! This means that, in the long term, paid content is not very effective – except for a certain initial phase. The central point for a successful hodgepodge of relevant, organic content is a defined channel strategy. Make sure that you offer a good and balanced amount of so-called ‘Help and Pull Content‘. And this on a regular basis, ideally presented in an entertaining and interesting way.

TIP 2 – TOPIC PLANNING WITH A SYSTEM

An important element for an effective channel strategy is strict topic planning. It is best to distinguish between selective highlight content (e.g. in campaigns), regularly recurring ‘pull-strong‘ advisory series and a few image-maintaining content.

Simply put yourself in the shoes of your customers’ needs, needs and interests in order to determine which topics you should produce for the targeted communication of your products and solutions.

It is best to use the findings of the YouTube mother Google and determine which are the constantly recurring or current search intensities relating to your subject areas, and align your subject planning accordingly.

TIP 3 – VIDEO SEO FOR SUCCESSFUL YOUTUBE SEARCH

And again Google: As I said, use Youtube‘s search engine power! Develop a list of the keywords that are used most intensively here, as well as search query word combinations, tailored to your topic plan, and develop a keyword catalog.

What to do with it YoutubeStudio offers the possibility for content descriptions within the individual video postings, which have a positive effect on your SERP performance, i.e. search engine search results.

Always use top-relevant keywords for better visibility of your respective video content. Structure each video description as follows:

– Description of clip content & subject, including your 3-5 top keywords

– Excerpts from your company profile

– Further links (microsites, landing pages, blog posts) and

– a final note on your YouTube channel and the subscription bell!

TIP 4 – ANIMATE TO INTERACTION AFTER UPLOAD

Post your first comment right after your video upload to encourage further interactions (comments, likes); put e.g. content-related questions and integrate further targeted keywords here.