Is there Anything More Frightening Than a Career Switch? Leave Your Fears Aside with the CompTIA A+ Certification

Your resume provides a perfect chance to introduce a stranger into your life, in this case, a hiring manager. And what message would you like to send if not that you are a competent individual who’s committed to delivering effective solutions?

Picture this: you are a novice technician looking to leave a lasting impression on the employers to improve your professional growth. You have just a little experience in information technology while on the other hand, you have efficiently configured and installed operating systems, with some knowledge of hardware and software concepts. And you are now ready to take the biggest step in your career by validating your proficiency in managing foundational tasks.

So, where do you start? In this post, we are going to answer this by breaking down the details of the CompTIA A+ certification, a fundamental badge that has been cited by IT geeks the world over. And first, let’s take a look at several accreditation options offered by this vendor.

Introducing the Best Entry-Level IT Certifications for 2020

IT certifications can help augment your resume and boost your visibility. As you expand your skillset and PrepAway become more committed to your new role, you will want to specialize in a particular niche. But at the foundational level, it’s advisable to assume a general approach. Here are the 5 best beginner-level credentials to help you get started on the right note:

Cisco Certified Technician (CCT)

CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+)

CompTIA A+

CompTIA Network+

CompTIA Security+

About CompTIA A+

They say a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. And this statement holds for IT careers too. For any individual looking to advance in the tech industry, one thing is certain: they will always need an understanding of what their first move should be.

Therefore, attaining the CompTIA A+ badge can be a good choice. It targets field service technicians, support specialists, and desktop support analysts with 9-12 months of field experience who are keen to develop their skills. Earning it, they validate competence in working with software and hardware, configuring mobile devices, ensuring the security of networks, and providing operational procedures. Also, troubleshooting principles, cloud computing, and virtualization are involved in the syllabus.

How Do You Become A+ Accredited?

To become CompTIA A+ certified, you must pass two exams, 220-1001 (Core 1) and 220-1002 (Core 2). Each test has a duration of 90 minutes and will present a maximum of 90 questions in multiple-choice, performance-based, and drag-and-drop formats. The results will be graded on a scale of 100-900 with the passing score set at 675 for the Core 1 exam and 700 for Core 2. Finally, each assessment costs $226 and can be scheduled through Pearson VUE.

Can CompTIA A+ Help You Land Your First IT Job?

Sure! The CompTIA A+ credential will validate your knowledge of basic IT terms, technologies, and concepts. For this reason, it marks an important step in launching an IT career as it makes you more recognized. According to the market trends, this badge can qualify you for a role as a service desk analyst, data support technician, desktop support administrator, and help desk technician among the rest. To add more, being A+ certified you can be employed in such prestigious companies as Intel, Dell, Hp, Nissan, to mention a few. A good start, isn't it?

Conclusion