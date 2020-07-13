NEW INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT FOR KES

(PR) – Reigning Joint Road March King and Soca Monarch 2020 Champion, Kes The Band has contracted a new management team and will soon release new music and content for the world. Kes signed with new management duo Damon DeGraff and Evan Vogel recently – as the band looks to expand its presence and following globally.

DeGraff and Vogel bring a host of international experience to the table after years of developing and launching global acts and brands individually through non-traditional avenues. The duo fell in love with the band’s infectious and easy-listening soundscape and have hatched a plan for Kes’ music to become a platform for bringing joy to the world and taking the sound of soca to mainstream culture where they believe it belongs:

“From the moment we were introduced to Kes, we felt connected to their music, mission, and larger ambitions,” said DeGraff and Vogel. “With the world going through so many challenges, we believe Kes’s music can bring about more unity and positive energy. We are honored to be a part of this next chapter.”

Kes meanwhile is thrilled to work with new visionaries, who possess the knowledge and experience to navigate international waters and also share a passion for Soca music and the Caribbean soundscape.

“We are evolving and wanted to partner with a new team that shares our vision,” stated Kees Dieffenthaller, lead singer of Kes. “We’re excited about the opportunity for expansion and are thankful for the support of new management and our fans to help us reach these new heights.”

About Damon DeGraff

Damon DeGraff founded dGi Management in 2001 which represents a number of America’s premier artist, DJs and record producers, such as Rev Run, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Ruckus and Pauly D, among others. dGi talent enjoys a global presence with DJs performing at exclusive events across the country and in Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. dGi’s record producers also have established a similar status, collaborating with a bevy of international platinum-selling recording artists including Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and Chris Brown.

DeGraff’s foray into music began in 1999 with a job at the boutique music management/production company, Cheeba Sound. Working with R&B superstar D’Angelo and DJ / Producer Mark Ronson, the Bermudian DeGraff made a name for himself in the New York music scene almost overnight.

About Evan Vogel

Evan is a Strategic and creative entrepreneurial leader with 16 years of industry expertise, across the advertising, technology and venture sectors. Evan a serial entrepreneur has Co-Founded Award-winning creative agency Night Agency, working with clients such as Nike, Spotify, HBO, Lego and many more. Career highlights include Playing Men’s basketball at

Syracuse University, Night Agency Acquisition, working closely with Keep A Child Alive co-founders Alicia Keys and Leigh Blake on multi-million-dollar marketing/fundraising initiatives and advising many early-stage companies.