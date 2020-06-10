‘Cops’ cancelled after 30 years following George Floyd death

(CBC) – After three decades, 32 seasons and 1,100 episodes of police officers chasing and arresting alleged baddies, Cops, the American crime reality/documentary series, has officially been cancelled.

The much-beloved program was temporarily pulled from its host, the Paramount Network, last week as a result of the anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd, as reported by Variety.

However, on Monday, the network further confirmed that it had no plans to bring the show back.

