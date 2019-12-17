All I Want For Christmas is You: Mariah classic finally tops US chart

(BBC) – Mariah Carey’s classic festive song All I Want For Christmas is You has finally topped the US charts – 25 years after it was first released.

When the hit song made its debut in 1994 it was as an EP and not a single, meaning it wasn’t allowed to compete in Billboard’s Hot 100.

Rule changes saw the song first enter the chart in 2000 and in recent years it has edged closer to the top spot.

“We did it,” Carey tweeted, with a string of emojis to convey happy tears.

All I Want For Christmas Is You is one of the most familiar tunes at this time of year on both sides of the Atlantic, and is currently the UK’s most-streamed song on Spotify .

The song got a popularity boost in 2003 when it featured prominently in the hit film Love Actually.

For its 25th anniversary Carey promoted the festive earworm even harder than usual, analysts said, with a social media drive beginning just after Halloween.