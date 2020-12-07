Curaçao bans on-site drinking, closes casinos

Curaçao has stepped up its COVID-19 restrictions including banning on-site consumption of alcohol and closing casinos.

The new restrictions were announced Monday and take effect from today, December 1, 2020.

The alcohol prohibition is a ban on the consumption of all alcohol on-site for all hospitality establishments that have an alcohol licence and where alcohol consumption on location is possible.

“This applies…to hotels, restaurants, snack bars, cafes and beach clubs.”

On casinos and the hospitality industry, all casinos must stay closed and bars, snack bars and beach clubs must close by 5pm and only offer takeout, delivery or curbside pickup services. Also, food trucks may only provide their services through delivery, curbside pick-up and takeout from 4pm to 8pm.

Shops and shopping malls must close by 6pm while supermarkets, mini markets, “toko,” bakeries, pharmacies, gas stations and lottery offices must close no later than 8pm.

The mandatory use of face masks has been extended for the following public spaces:

Public transportation

Supermarkets, mini-marts or “toko”

Shops or bakeries

Pharmacies, hospitals or clinics

Libraries and bookstores

Hardware stores

Barbershops and beauty salons

Funeral agencies

The curfew from 9pm to 4.30am and the restriction on gathering in public places to four people have also been extended.

The measures remain valid until December 21 when the Curaçaoan Government will reevaluate them.

lOOP CARIBBEAN