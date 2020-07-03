Two New Montrose Residents Charged With Possession Of Unlawful Firearm

Police have arrested and jointly charged Shawphiel Moore, 27 years old Mason and Maykele Culzac, 24 years Painter both of New Montrose with possession of unlawful firearm and ammunition on 01.07.2020.

According to investigations, the accused men allegedly had in their possession one (1) Ruger P85 MK11 9mm pistol along with three (3) rounds of 9mm ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

The defendants appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charges and pleaded not guilty. They were granted bail in the sum of $12,000.00 each with one (1) surety and ordered to surrender all travel documents and report to the Central Police Station weekly. The matter was adjourned to September 9th, 2020.

(2)

Police have arrested and charged Orandy Harry, 37 years old labourer of Belmont with Grievous Bodily Harm on 02.07.2020.

According to investigations, officers from the Calliaqua Police Station responded to a Domestic Violence dispute. On arrival at the scene, officers approached the residence when the accused man allegedly unlawfully and maliciously inflicted Grievous Bodily Harm on a 24 year Police Officer by throwing hot oil about his body. The incident occurred at Belmont on 01.07.2020.

Harry will appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charge.