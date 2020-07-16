Two Charged With The Offence Of Murder Of Grenadian Dwane Seaton

Police Release

In relation to the murder of Dwane Seaton, 40-year-old Farmer of Grenada/Edinboro/Owia which occurred at Baleine Mountain between 06/07/2020 and 09/07/2020, Police have arrested and jointly charged Lesbert King, 25 yr0 Farmer of Choppins and Rocaldo McMaster, 26 yr0 Farmer of Harmony Hall with the offence of murder.

The defendants are expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court for an arraignment.

Meanwhile: Fayeann Williams, 40yrs. Self-employed of Twenty-Hill was arrested and charged with the offence of wounding.

According to the investigation, the defendant allegedly assaulted Dorian DeFreitas, 31yrs Trafficker of Redemption Sharpes by striking him on the right side of his face with a piece of brick causing actual bodily harm. The incident occurred at Twenty-Hill, Vermont on 21.06.20.

The accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.