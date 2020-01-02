The Case Of The Missing $154,300 Adjourned To February 2, 2020

Police have arrested and charged Mitra-Ann Prescott, 37 years old, Junior Clerk of Harmony Hall with three (3) counts of theft and official corruption.

According to investigations, Prescott while being employed in the Public Service and attached to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Headquarters as a Junior Clerk, allegedly stole monies amounting to the sum of one hundred and fifty-four thousand, three hundred dollars ($154,300.00ECC), the property of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She was also charged with three (3) counts of official corruption.

Prescott appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Monday, December 30, 2019, where she pleaded not guilty. She was granted bail in the sum of $150,000.00 with one (1) surety.

She is to surrender all travel documents and report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Monday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. The matter was adjourned to February 2, 2020, and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court.