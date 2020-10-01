Sandy Bay Man Charged With Robbery And Wounding

Police have arrested and jointly charged Rupert Yearwood, 49 years, Osborne Yearwood, 45 years and Sylborne Yearwood 25 years old, all farmers of Calder with the offence of assault.

According to investigations, the Accuses allegedly assaulted a 39-year farmer also of the same address by pointing a gun and raising a cutlass at him. The incident occurred at Calder on 29.09.2020

The Accuses will appear before the Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charges.

(2)

On 29.09.2020, Police arrested and charged Imron-con McCoy, 42 years old Mechanic of Sandy Bay with the offences of robbery and wounding.

Investigations revealed that the Accused man allegedly robbed a 47 year old farmer of Mt. Grenan of a quantity of items value $850.00 with a piece of 2×2 board. He was further charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on the said farmer by beating him with the piece of 2×2 board. The incident occurred at Bridgetown, Biabou.

McCoy is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charges.