Prison Officer kenson King Arrested

Police have arrested and charged kenson King a 33yro Prison Officer of Park Hill on 15.07.2020 with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the defendant allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wound prisoner Dorian Mapp, 23 yro Labourer of Victoria Village by boxing him on the right eye and beating him about his body with his hands.

The incident occurred at Her Majesty’s Prison, Kingstown on 27/06/2020.

King is expected to appear before Magistrates Court to answer the charge.