Police Investigating Robbery Reported By Belair Men

Police are investigating two (2) reports of Robbery made by a 22-year-old Unemployed and a 32-year-old Fisherman both of Belair against two (2) unknown armed men on 28.05.2020

According to investigations, the assailants who were armed with a gun, allegedly robbed the virtual complainants of one (1) BMX bicycle valued at EC$800.00, one (1) Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro Cellular phone value unknown and EC$300.00 in cash. The incidents occurred at Peters Hope on 20.05.2020.

Police are therefore seeking the assistance of the public in obtaining any information that will lead to the apprehension and prosecution of the offender(s) in this matter.

Persons with information are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at 1-784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of the South Western Division at 1-784-458-7329 or any police officer or police station they are comfortable with. All information will be dealt with confidentially. Investigations are ongoing.