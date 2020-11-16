Police Investigating Attempted Murder Of 60yro Green Hill Man

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the Attempted Murder of a 60-year-old Labourer of Green Hill that occurred on 14.11.2020.

According to investigations, the 60-year-old Green Hill resident reported against a 38-year-old Carpenter of the same address for allegedly chopping him about his body with a cutlass. The incident occurred on 14.11.2020 at Green Hill.

Persons with information with respect to this incident are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-456-1339 or the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810 or any Police Officer you are comfortable with. Information will be treated confidentially.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.